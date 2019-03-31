U.S. Bancorp (USB) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $48.19 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

