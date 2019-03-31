U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC., is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. Through the Company’s network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRTS. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $64.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.67 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 885,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,786,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 53,350 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

