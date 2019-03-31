Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Saia Inc (SAIA)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Saia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Saia by 107.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000.

In other news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $128,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 20,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,436,384.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,493 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,832 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Buckingham Research set a $84.00 price target on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $77.00 target price on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.68.

Shares of SAIA opened at $61.10 on Friday. Saia Inc has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Saia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

