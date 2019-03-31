Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $2.72 Million in ASGN Inc (ASGN) Stock

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,155,000 after purchasing an additional 50,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,649,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,783,000 after purchasing an additional 496,422 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ASGN news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $91,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,902.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $63.49 on Friday. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). ASGN had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $929.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

