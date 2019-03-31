Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 40,869 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,869 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.93% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHMI. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 122,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.36. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 64.66% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.11%.

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, President Jeffrey B. Lown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,877. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

