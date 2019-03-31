Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $6.63 Million Position in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 189.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.45% of Benefitfocus worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,769,000 after buying an additional 157,460 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 14.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,472,000 after buying an additional 387,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 56.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 638,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after buying an additional 230,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,254,735 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $152,321,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,630 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $97,865.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,257,115 shares of company stock valued at $152,459,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BNFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

BNFT stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Benefitfocus Inc has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

