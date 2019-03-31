Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.92 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.20% of Wolverine World Wide worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 7,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,826. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,668 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $238,714.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,072. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Wolverine World Wide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
Featured Article: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.