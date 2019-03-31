Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 238,267 Alcoa Corp (AA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 238,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.13% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alcoa by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,593,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,137,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,132 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alcoa by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,310,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,152,000 after purchasing an additional 831,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 795,194 shares during the period.
AA opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of brokerages have commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alcoa to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.
Alcoa Profile
Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.
Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.