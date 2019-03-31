Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 255,033 Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (AY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 325.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 255,033 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,652,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,371,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AY. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

AY stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Atlantica Yield PLC has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 352.38%.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

