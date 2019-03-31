Twitter (TWTR) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -1.62

News stories about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a coverage optimism score of -1.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Twitter’s ranking:

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.61.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Twitter has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Twitter had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $908.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $42,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $158,422.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,465,776 shares of company stock valued at $46,642,990 over the last 90 days. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/twitter-twtr-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-1-62.html.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.