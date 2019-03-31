Tricida (TCDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.32. Tricida has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerrit Klaerner sold 57,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,905,813.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $39,873.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,298 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at about $33,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at about $33,317,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 216.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,707,000 after purchasing an additional 687,414 shares during the period. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at about $19,875,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 17.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

