Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) Receives $19.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.55.

TVPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Travelport Worldwide from $20.00 to $15.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVPT. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

TVPT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 673,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,979. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.28. Travelport Worldwide has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $588.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers, such as airlines, hotel chains, and car rental companies with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

