Traid (TRAID) Price Reaches $0.0012

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, Traid has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Traid coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Traid has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $783.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000084 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000229 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Traid Coin Profile

TRAID is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 36,171,640 coins. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

