Traders Sell Worldpay (WP) on Strength (WP)

Traders sold shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $74.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $253.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $179.34 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Worldpay had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Worldpay traded up $2.07 for the day and closed at $113.50

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Worldpay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Worldpay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Worldpay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Worldpay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $1,340,850.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $5,889,247.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,888,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Worldpay by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worldpay by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,916,000 after acquiring an additional 386,174 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Worldpay by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Worldpay by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 485,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Worldpay (NYSE:WP)

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

