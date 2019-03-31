Traders Buy Shares of People’s United Financial (PBCT) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $53.28 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $6.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.40 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, People’s United Financial had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. People’s United Financial traded down ($0.13) for the day and closed at $16.44

PBCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of People’s United Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.25 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $86,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,772.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Berey sold 129,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $2,316,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,672 shares in the company, valued at $835,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,598,000 after acquiring an additional 517,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,996,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

