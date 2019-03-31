Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.09 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 86.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 375.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Intel by 429.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $622,254.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $26,588.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at $424,704.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,261 shares of company stock worth $2,116,147. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas set a $53.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.51.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

