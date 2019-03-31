Total System Services (TSS) PT Raised to $110.00

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.

TSS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Total System Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total System Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

TSS stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Total System Services has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Total System Services will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $209,555.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,881.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 10,739 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $979,718.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,545.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,640 shares of company stock worth $10,098,506. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total System Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Total System Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Total System Services by 6,655.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,967 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Total System Services in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Total System Services in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

