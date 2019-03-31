Tokenbox Hits 1-Day Volume of $12,632.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $194,542.00 and $12,632.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00424478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.01586216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00242641 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006832 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Tokenbox launched on October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,393,882 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tokenbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

