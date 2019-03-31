Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Timothy James Walker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total value of C$12,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$452,965.

Shares of TSE MRT.UN opened at C$12.45 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$12.93 and a 1 year high of C$16.00.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Timothy James Walker Sells 1,000 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (MRT.UN) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/timothy-james-walker-sells-1000-shares-of-morguard-real-estate-inv-mrt-un-stock.html.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.