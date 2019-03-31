Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Tile Shop also posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tile Shop.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.04 million. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Tile Shop’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In related news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $487,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 40,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 190,244 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tile Shop stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. 699,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,546. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

