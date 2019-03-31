Tigereum (TIG) Hits Market Capitalization of $334,357.00

Tigereum (CURRENCY:TIG) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Tigereum has a total market cap of $334,357.00 and $15,080.00 worth of Tigereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tigereum token can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tigereum has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tigereum alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $711.60 or 0.17367709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00061178 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00001395 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Tigereum Token Profile

Tigereum (TIG) is a token. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Tigereum’s total supply is 19,743,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,954,795 tokens. Tigereum’s official website is www.tigereum.io . Tigereum’s official Twitter account is @tigereumtokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tigereum Token Trading

Tigereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tigereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tigereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tigereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tigereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.