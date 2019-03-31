TigerCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.64 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $31.64 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.03750790 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024385 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000076 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens.

TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

