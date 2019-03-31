Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 129.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,028,000 after buying an additional 63,290 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,287,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total transaction of $294,215.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,511.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $293.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $238.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.90.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $258.10 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.25 and a 12 month high of $305.34. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

