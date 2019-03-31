Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 9,787 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Allergan were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Allergan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Allergan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Allergan by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Allergan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.21.

Shares of AGN opened at $146.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Allergan declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

