Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,892,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,608,000 after purchasing an additional 284,094 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,091,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,315,000 after purchasing an additional 253,124 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,517,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $11,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $680.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Buckingham Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In other news, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $662,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory E. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,550. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

