Thousands march in Spain to Need more Aid for rural areas

Thousands of Spaniards assembled in Madrid on Sunday to demand the government take steps to curtail the depopulation of rural places.

Sunday’s march under the slogan”The Revolt of the Emptied Spain” has been coordinated with grassroots groups from rural regions in the southern European Union state.

In Spain, 90% of the populace is now concentrated in 30 percent of the country’s territory, particularly in Madrid and also the coastal locations. That leaves 10% of its people disperse over large swaths of the inside.

On Friday, the government announced measures to boost net networks in the countryside.

The march comes before Spain’s April 28 general election, even when rural regions could play a key role in deciding whether the Socialists stay in power. Spanish election law provides more weight to underpopulated areas.