Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 992,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 216,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $51,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 76,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

NYSE:THO opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $117.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

