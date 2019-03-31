ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
SOLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ SOLO opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $9.88.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.
Read More: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.