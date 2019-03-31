ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

SOLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Electrameccanica Vehicles as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

