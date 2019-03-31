Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.59 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded flat against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $4.59 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00031796 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00045143 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008996 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001900 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

