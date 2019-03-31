TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,628,144 shares, an increase of 3.0% from the February 28th total of 72,470,913 shares. Approximately 37.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,833,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $4.87 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.10.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 823.71% and a negative return on equity of 127.34%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXMD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

In related news, Director Jules A. Musing sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. FMR LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,088,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,848,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,045 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/therapeuticsmd-inc-txmd-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.