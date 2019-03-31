The Western Union (WU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Union’s shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its Business Solutions unit has been underperforming, creating a drag on revenues. Exposure to foreign exchange volatility will be a bit of a drag on earnings. The company is also facing significant competition from new fintech companies that have entered the industry in recent years. Its negative return on equity makes the stock looks unattractive. Nevertheless, its consumer-to-Consumer segment remains attractive and investment in technology bode well for growth. The company’s growing share of revenues from digital platform is another positive. The business transformation program named Wu Way will further streamline the company's operations and lead to cost savings.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 225.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 21,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $402,782.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,265.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

