The Medicines (MDCO) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

MDCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Medicines in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded The Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on The Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of MDCO stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The Medicines has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,119.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Medicines will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Medicines news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $8,271,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 673,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,421 in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in The Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,068,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,066,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,681,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,846,000 after acquiring an additional 162,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,681,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,846,000 after acquiring an additional 162,702 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,604,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 817,508 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,296,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,229 shares during the period.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

