9:15 p.m.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the comic that exit polls reveal leading Ukraine's presidential election, says he's made a significant step toward success.

Exit polls suggested Zelenskiy would get about 30 percent of their vote, far short of the absolute majority needed to win the first round. Most exit polls said incumbent Petro Poroshenko obtained the second-biggest service, which will put him Zelenskiy at a runoff on April 21.

Zelenskiy told journalists after the polls closed that”that this is just the initial step toward a excellent victory.”

He denied that his campaign would organize with the forces of any of the additional 37 applicants around the first-round ballot.

He explained that”we are young people. We do not need to observe all of the past in our future”

___

8:55 p.m.

Ukrainian presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko is disputing several exit polls which revealed her failing to get enough aid in Sunday’s election to be eligible for a runoff.

Several exit polls showed comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy and incumbent Petro Poroshenko at the top two vote-getters. The polls suggested Zelenskiy would get about 30% of those votes, before Poroshenko but far from the 50 percent required to win at the first round.

But, Tymoshenko’s campaign staff said its exit polling revealed her conveniently in second location.

At a news conference following the polls closed, Tymoshenko called on her fans to go to polling stations to ensure a fair count.

___

8:10 p.m.

An exit survey reveals comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy from the direct to Ukraine’s presidential elections but his service is well short of the majority required to acquire in the very first round.

The exit poll published Sunday after voting stations closed indicated that Zelenskiy received about 30.4 percent of the nationwide vote, followed closely by incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with 17.8% and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko with 14.2% assistance.

The poll conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology and the Razumkov Center public view organization was based on almost 18,000 answers to questioning at some 400 polling areas as of 6 p.m., two hours until the polls closed. The poll claims a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

___

6:40 p.m.

Ukrainian police say they’ve received over 1,600 complaints regarding electoral offenses in the presidential elections.

An announcement Sunday by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry on Facebook said the complaints had been received by 6 p.m., two hours before polling stations were to close.

It stated the reported offenses included parental campaigning at polling stationsand efforts to cover Republicans and removal of ballots.

Opinion surveys have shown Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who stars in a TV sitcom about a teacher who becomes president following a movie of him denouncing corruption goes viral, leading a field of 39 candidates from the presidential race.

___

3:15 p.m.

Ukrainian citizens residing in Poland are lining up to vote in their country’s presidential elections.

It is the first Ukrainian election since the arrival in late years of substantial quantities of Allied employees and students looking for higher wages and better opportunities in the neighboring European Union nation.

People lined up at the embassy in Warsaw and at three additional consular points across Poland on Sunday and cast their ballots, picking from a field of 39 applicants.

Igor Isajew, editor of a news portal site for Ukrainians from Poland, PROstir.pl, stated that lots of other Ukrainians in Poland remain unable to vote simply because they live too far from the polling stations.

When there are no opinion polls tapping into the perspectives of Ukrainians in Poland, Isajew finds signs that a greater proportion of Ukrainians in Poland than in Ukraine favor incumbent Petro Poroshenko due to his pro-European credentials, even despite corruption allegations.

___

7 a.m.

Founded in Ukraine are casting ballots in a presidential elections after a campaign that generated a comic with no political experience because the front-runner along with allegations of voter bribery.

Opinion surveys demonstrate Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who stars in a TV sitcom to a teacher that becomes president following a video of him denouncing corruption goes viral, leading a field of 39 candidates.

Voter Tatiana Zinchenko, 30, throw her ballot for the comedian. She says”Zelenskiy has shown us about the display what a true president should be similar to.”