The Latest: Turnout at Ukraine election at Almost 64 percent

11:10 p.m.

Ukraine’s chief elections commission says nearly 64 percent of the nation’s registered voters participate in the presidential elections.

Only fragmentary results in the election had been reported three hours after the polls closed. Total preliminary results are anticipated to be declared on Monday morning.

Exit polls suggested that Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a tv comic without previous political experience, would lead with about 30% of their vote, well short of the absolute majority to win from the very first round. Most exit polls revealed incumbent Petro Poroshenko in second position, meaning he’d face Zelenskiy in another round on April 21.

No voting has been held at the parts of eastern Ukraine under the hands of Russia-backed separatist rebels or in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia at 2014.

___

9:25 p.m.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko claims his obvious poor operation in the country’s presidential election is sobering.

Most exit polls show Poroshenko trailing in second position behind comic Volodymyr Zelenskiy with assistance of 20 percent or less. That might be enough to place him into a runoff using Zelenskiy on April 21.

Poroshenko has said at a news conference after the polls closed that”I do not feel any kind of euphoria. I critically and soberly understand the signal that society gave today to the acting authorities.”

___

9:15 p.m.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the comic whom exit polls reveal major Ukraine’s presidential election, says he has made a major step toward success.

Exit polls suggested Zelenskiy would get about 30% of their vote, far short of the absolute majority required to win the first round. Most exit polls stated incumbent Petro Poroshenko obtained the second-biggest service, which could put him Zelenskiy at a runoff on April 21.

He denied that his campaign would coordinate with the forces of any of the additional 37 candidates in the first-round ballot.

He said that”we’re young people. We do not want to see all of the past in our future.”

___

8:55 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko is disputing several exit polls that revealed her failing to get sufficient support in Sunday’s election to be eligible for a runoff.

Several exit polls revealed comic Volodymyr Zelenskiy and incumbent Petro Poroshenko as the top two vote-getters. The polls indicated Zelenskiy would get about 30 percent of their votes, ahead of Poroshenko but far away from the 50 percent required to win in the very first round.

However, Tymoshenko’s campaign staff said its exit polling revealed her conveniently in 2nd location.

___

8:10 p.m.

An exit poll shows comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the lead in Ukraine’s presidential elections but his service is well aware of the majority required to acquire in the first round.

The exit survey published Sunday after voting stations closed indicated that Zelenskiy obtained about 30.4% of the nationwide vote, followed closely by incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with 17.8 percent and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko with 14.2% support.

The poll conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology and the Razumkov Center public opinion organization relies on almost 18,000 answers to questioning at several 400 polling areas as of 6 p.m., two weeks before the polls closed.

A runoff between the top two candidates in the race will occur on April 21.

___

6:40 p.m.

Ukrainian police say they have received over 1,600 complaints about electoral offenses in the presidential elections.

A statement Sunday by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry on Facebook explained the complaints had been received by 6 p.m., two hours before polling stations were to close.

It stated the reported violations included unauthorized campaigning at polling stationsand attempts to cover Republicans and elimination of ballots.

Opinion surveys show Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who stars in a TV sitcom about a teacher that becomes president following a video of him denouncing corruption moves viral, leading a field of 39 candidates in the presidential race.

The polls also had Zelenskiy outpacing incumbent President Petro Poroshenko and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, the other top candidates, by a broad margin

___

3:15 p.m.

Ukrainian citizens living in Poland are lining up to vote in their country’s presidential election.

It’s the first Ukrainian election because the arrival in recent years of large numbers of Ukrainian workers and students looking for higher salaries and better chances in the neighboring European Union nation.

People lined up at the embassy in Warsaw and at three additional consular points across Poland on Sunday and cast their ballots, choosing in the field of 39 applicants.

Igor Isajew, editor of a news portal for Ukrainians from Poland, PROstir.pl, stated that many other Ukrainians in Poland remain unable to vote simply because they live too far from the polling stations.

When there aren’t any opinion polls tapping into the perspectives of Ukrainians in Poland, Isajew sees evidence that a higher percentage of Ukrainians in Poland than in Ukraine favor incumbent Petro Poroshenko due to his pro-European credentials, despite corruption allegations.

___

7 a.m.

Founded in Ukraine are casting ballots in a presidential elections after a campaign that generated a comic without political experience because the front-runner along with allegations of voter bribery.

Opinion polls show Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who stars in a TV sitcom about a teacher that becomes president following a movie of him denouncing corruption moves viral, leading an area of 39 applicants. The surveys also had Zelenskiy outpacing incumbent President Petro Poroshenko and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, another leading candidates, by a wide margin.

Voter Tatiana Zinchenko, 30, cast her ballot for the comedian. She states”Zelenskiy has shown us around the display what a real president must be similar to.”

If a candidate secures an absolute majority of Sunday’s vote, a runoff between the two top finishers would be held April 21.