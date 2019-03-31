Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Trading Up 11.7%

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s share price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 1,265,974 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 679,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

TTPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Gabelli downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.78.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.26% and a negative net margin of 381.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 143,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,517,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 317,210 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 884,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 249,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 790,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 75,474 shares during the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

