Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,997,098 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 1,363,105 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,064,086 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.28. Tenable has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $663,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 35,290 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $1,135,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 339,909 shares of company stock worth $10,221,055 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $63,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $39,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $39,403,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $35,775,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $17,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

