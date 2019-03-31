Teleflex (TFX) PT Raised to $348.00 at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $320.00 to $348.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teleflex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $287.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.11.

NYSE TFX opened at $302.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $305.92.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.06 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.20%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

In other Teleflex news, Director John C. Heinmiller bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.00 per share, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Deren sold 125 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total transaction of $36,303.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,401.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,205 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 915,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,380,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,357,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $350,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

