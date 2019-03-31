Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $608.38 Million

Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report $608.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.51 million and the lowest is $606.60 million. Teleflex posted sales of $587.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.01. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $287.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.11.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.15, for a total value of $2,551,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,486,636.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Heinmiller bought 1,250 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.00 per share, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,676 shares of company stock worth $5,776,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $302.16 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $305.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

