Telecom Italia (TI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TI. New Street Research lowered Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

TI stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Telecom Italia by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Italia by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Italia during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Italia during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Italia by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.