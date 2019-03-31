Telecom Italia (TI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TI. New Street Research lowered Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.
TI stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.69.
About Telecom Italia
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.
