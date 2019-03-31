Telcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $26.99 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar. Telcoin has a market cap of $26.99 million and $163,397.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,613,768,716 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

