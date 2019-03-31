TEKcoin (TEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $56,681.00

TEKcoin (CURRENCY:TEK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, TEKcoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. TEKcoin has a total market capitalization of $56,681.00 and $0.00 worth of TEKcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEKcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TEKcoin

TEKcoin (CRYPTO:TEK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2013. TEKcoin’s total supply is 1,414,054,562 coins. TEKcoin’s official website is tekcoin.org . TEKcoin’s official Twitter account is @TEKcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TEKcoin

TEKcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEKcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEKcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEKcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

