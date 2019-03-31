Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,812 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $21,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,656,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,614,218 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $1,078,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,428.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $805,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,700 shares of company stock worth $3,470,046 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

