Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 148,132 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,132 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.22% of Ally Financial worth $19,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,716,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,066,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 11,723,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,141 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 10,864,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,022,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 37.4% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,314,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,325 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Michael F. Steib acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $52,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,344.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 97,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,628,370.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,085,688.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.49 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

