Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,157 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,090 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $18,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,368,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,013,000 after purchasing an additional 969,224 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,494,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.89 and a 12-month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

