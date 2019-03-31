TE-FOOD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,570.00 (TFD)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $20,570.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One TE-FOOD token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, DDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00423391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.01585242 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00240988 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006798 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003400 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,129,345 tokens. The official website for TE-FOOD is ico.tefoodint.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

TE-FOOD Token Trading

TE-FOOD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

