TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,634,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,971,000 after acquiring an additional 42,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,634,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,971,000 after acquiring an additional 42,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,441,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,799,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,891,000 after acquiring an additional 373,417 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,543,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,431,000 after acquiring an additional 126,019 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMTD. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $62.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

