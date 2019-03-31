Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.66 million, a P/E ratio of 155.06, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.36.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $3,513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,073,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $138,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,727 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,365 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,010,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,816,000 after acquiring an additional 63,944 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 91,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 155,289 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.