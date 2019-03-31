Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ (SUPN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We note placebo response in P304 appears higher than in prior trials. Effect sizes in the pediatric Phase III trial were 0.49 in the 400 mg arm and 0.50 in the adolescent trial P302, so this was the strongest efficacy finding in the 400 mg dose to date. The drug also demonstrated statistically significant improvements on both subscales of hyperactivity and inattention. The company still plans to submit its NDA filing in 2H:19 and has adequate data to support approval, in our view. We reiterate our Buy rating and $63 PT, which assumes sales of SPN-812 could approach $600M by 2026.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUPN. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley set a $65.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.62. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $830,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Menta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.