Suntrust Banks Inc. Invests $797,000 in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) Stock

Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000.

BATS PTLC opened at $29.38 on Friday.

