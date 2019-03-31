Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $699,000 Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Suntrust Banks Inc. trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,825,000 after buying an additional 1,336,719 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 146.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,571,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 176,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 63.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

In related news, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 112,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $8,345,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,270,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $1,035,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 456,668 shares of company stock worth $34,330,208. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WEC opened at $79.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.15. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

